Hilo Medical Center opening coronavirus vaccinations for those 12 and up

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hilo Medical Center will open sign-ups for those 12 and older to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Edith Kanakaole Multipurpose Stadium on Saturday, May 15.

An official says the decision is in anticipation of the Federal Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization, which is expected early in the week of Monday, May 10.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The mass clinic at the Edith Kanakaole Multipurpose Stadium will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on May 15.

A total of 3,800 individuals have signed up for the clinic on May 15, but HMC says a last-minute rush is expected as teenagers begin filling slots.

The clinic on May 15 will be Hilo Medical Center’s last mass vaccination clinic. Vaccination efforts will then shift to the Arc of Hilo location at 1099 Waianuenue Ave. on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.