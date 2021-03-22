Hilo Medical Center offers vaccines to 50+, Queen’s new mass vaccine site, Safeway offers J&J

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big island residents 50 years and older will soon be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hilo Medical Center opened early sign up for those recipients on Monday, March 22, 2021.

Hawaii Island is the first to open up to people who are included in phase 2 which will eventually cover everyone 16 and older.

Hilo health officials say they have been doing 5,000 doses at each vaccination site and needed to fill more slots which is why they’ve opened up to a larger group.

“Department of Health it had, you know, we consulted with them, and they had no objections,” said Elena Cabatu of Hilo Medical Center director of marketing. “So we decided, let’s go. Let’s go and do it. After 50 and older it looks, it looks like we could bust it open a little bit. But we’ll see what happens because this group is quite large. We’re still vaccinating the 65 and older.”

Applications will be processed based on appointment availability at their mass vaccination clinics on April 3 and 24 at the Edith Kanakaole Stadium

Those going to that location must be able to walk a mile and stand for 30 minutes.

There’s also a kupuna-friendly clinic open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Arc of Hilo on Waianuenue Avenue.

The Queen’s Health Systems

Queen’s second mass vaccination site is set to open this Wednesday.

It’ll be at the Queen’s Medical Center West Oahu.

It will be open to people 65 years of age and older..Those with high risk medical conditions, and a select groups of essential workers.

Appointments are required.

Queen’s is also trying to make vaccinations accessible to those who can’t get a ride.

“We recognize that the travel to come to downtown Honolulu is far for many families,” said Dr. Jill Hoggard Green, The Queen’s Health Systems president and CEO. “So we are starting that as of tomorrow. We also have vans and several health systems are getting vans to make sure we can go to smaller communities as we are invited to provide pop-up services to make sure we can get into the areas that may not be as accessible.”

Queen’s says details on these vaccination vans are still being worked out.

Safeway

Certain Safeway pharmacies will begin administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine starting Monday, March 22, 2021.

Longs drugs started taking appointments for the same one-shot vaccine on Sunday, March 21, 2021.

For now, only residents 65 and older and residents in high priority and high risk categories are eligible to get vaccinated.