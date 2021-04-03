Hilo Medical Center hosts coronavirus vaccine event, over 5,000 receive Pfizer dose

File – Vaccine recipients throw up shakas after receiving a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Hilo, Hawaii, April 3, 2021. (Hilo Medical Center photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hilo Medical Center (HMC) hosted a COVID-19 vaccine point of distribution on Saturday, April 3, where over 5,000 individuals received a dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The mass vaccination event was held at the Edith Kanakaole Multi-Purpose Stadium and was the first day everyone 16 years and older were eligible to be vaccinated.

According to HMC, high school and college students received vaccinations, among others. HMC also hit the milestone of administering its 25,000th COVID-19 vaccine dose at Saturday’s event.

The Medical Center has a weekday alternate clinic and kupuna-friendly appointments at the Arc of Hilo.

Pfizer’s is the only COVID-19 vaccine that is authorized for emergency use in those who are 16 and older while Johnson & Johnson and Moderna have emergency use authorization for those 18 years and older.

