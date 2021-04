File – Hilo Medical Center staff wave and shaka while preparing doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Edith Kanakaole Multipurpose Stadium, Hilo, Hawaii, April 24, 2021. (Hilo Medical Center photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hilo Medical Center (HMC) administered COVID-19 vaccines to 4,000 recipients ages 16 and older on Saturday, April 24, at a mass vaccination clinic.

The event was HMC’s fourth mass vaccination clinic at the Edith Kanakaole Multipurpose Stadium in Hilo.

Doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine were administered at Saturday’s event.

The next mass vaccination clinic by HMC will be held on Saturday, May 15.

