Hilo mass coronavirus vaccination site wraps up after 19,000 administered doses

FILE – Hilo Medical Center volunteers pose for a photo in front of a ‘thank you’ cake on the last day of the COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at the Edith Kanakaole Multipurpose Stadium, Hilo, Hawaii, May 15, 2021. (Hilo Medical Center photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hilo Medical Center COVID-19 mass vaccination site concluded its efforts on Saturday, May 15, after conducting five clinics and administering more than 19,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since February 2021.

The clinics — held at the Edith Kanakaole Multipurpose Stadium in Hilo — were initially only available to kupuna and ended with openings for recipients who were 12 and older.

The Hilo Medical Center says more than 250 volunteers were on hand to help with each clinic.

An official with the Medical Center says their efforts going forward will primarily focus on their clinic at the Arc of Hilo.