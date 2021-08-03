Hilo health clinic offering up to $100 in gift cards for getting vaccinated

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Bay Clinic in Hilo is encouraging residents to get vaccinated, offering $50 in gift cards for the first dose and $50 for the second dose, or $100 if they take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Patients will receive a gift bag with an array of gift cards from over 20 local businesses, including: supermarkets, restaurants, food eateries and gas cards.

“Stopping the spread will take more than pleas from politicians, friends or medical professionals. Delivering real rewards beyond the vaccine’s health benefits may be required. This incentive program is also a way to address the increasing food insecurity in East Hawai’i and support local businesses. Truly, a win-win. We will see how it goes,” Bay Clinic CEO, Dr. Kimo Alameda stated.

All three vaccinations are offered at Bay Clinic’s COVID-19 Clinic at 305 Wailuku Drive and some of Bay Clinic’s outreach events.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling (808) 965-3047. Walk-ins are accepted.