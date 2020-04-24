Hilo Hattie steps up to provide 100,000 face masks for the military

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hilo Hattie is working to produce and deliver face masks for the military.

The company says that by the end of May 2020, they will have over 100,000 face masks for the U.S. Air Force 9USAF) and about 15,000 through its website to consumers.

The USAF has extended the availability of the masks to the U.S. Army, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Marine Corps. While initial orders were for Hawaii military bases, military bases in Guam, Saipan, South Korea, and Japan will likely receive Hilo Hattie face masks.

The contract with USAF is for up to 175,000 face masks over the next year. Company officials say that there is discussion that they may be used throughout Asia and Europe, as well.

Sizing is for keiki ages six months and up to 5LX for our big & tall customers and now is a large producer of cloth face masks.