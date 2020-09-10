Hilo community brings hope to staff and patients at veterans home through donations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Currently, more than 80 residents and staff at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo have tested positive for coronavirus.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Wednesday’s death brings the home’s COVID-19 death toll to 10.

However, amid this time of sadness and stress at the home, donations are pouring in to support the residents and staff.

Dozens of bright colored floral arrangements were delivered over the weekend.

“It was very concerning and heartbreaking to just hear this is happening in our own community especially for our kupuna,” said Brenda Kenui, the store manager of Simply Sisters Boutique.

“They set the path for us, and you know, took care of everyone, their ohana for years, and now it’s turned. Now we have to take care of them, but it’s so sad to see this happening to them,” Kenui said about the COVID outbreak at the veterans home.

Kenui said the owner of Simply Sisters Boutique, Regina Lola Miller, wanted to lift the spirits of the patients and staff at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home, so she put out a call for donations.

Related Content State inspection taking place at Hilo veterans home with COVID cluster

“We also had cards addressed to the staff members, thanking them for coming and doing what they do every day,” Kenui said.

Donations of money, flower arrangements, and even cards from people all over started to pour in.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Big Island also wanted to give back and support the home. The organization began to drop off hot meals each day for the staff.

“We engaged the Veterans Home, and said, ‘Hey, could we help by providing 40-50 meals during this time so that your front line staff can focus on patient care?” Chad Cabral, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Island said.

A spokesperson for the veterans home said the gifts and donations from the community helped motivate the staff and encourage the patients.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for sharing your love, for sharing your compassion, understanding that our staff are members of your community, and they have a hard job to do,” Allison Griffiths, the spokesperson for Avalon Health Care, said. “They are caring for our residents in the facility, and it’s just so heart warming to see this community support,” Griffiths said.

The support is a bright light during this dark time.

“We just want to say we love you. Hang in there, stay strong, and we’ll be praying for you,” Kenui said.