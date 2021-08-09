HIGotVaccinated to offer prizes to next 10,000 to get vaccinated

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Organizers of the #HiGotVaccinated campaign have unveiled their latest effort to encourage more shots in arms among Hawaii residents. The “Vax Da Max” program aims to attract more people to get vaccinated by offering new prizes to those who have not gotten their shots yet.

On July 14, the #HIGotVaccinated campaign announced the first 15 winners of its June grand prize giveaway. Prizes included a free trip to Las Vegas, 100,000 Hawaiian Miles, free Zippy’s for a year and more.

The newest program is expected to offer some new prizes that have not been seen before. Those who got vaccinated on or after July 26 are eligible.

Local government and health officials have stated that their goal remains to get at least 70% of Hawaii fully vaccinated. The current vaccination rate stands at 60.6%.

For more details, visit their website.