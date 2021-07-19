HIGotVaccinated campaign announces second round of prize giveaways

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The #HIGotVaccinated campaign on Monday announced the launch of Round 2 of the prize giveaways.

For this round, the campaign is offering cash prizes including but not limited to:

Three winners will win $5,000 each by American Savings Bank.

One winner will claim a $1,000 prize at Hawaiian Financial Federal Credit Union’s main branch in Kalihi.

One person will win a $1,000 Foodland Gift Card that can be used at 32 Foodland, Foodland Farms and Sack N Save locations statewide.

The campaign on Monday reported that 264,500 people are registered for the prize giveaway to date. New prizes are listed here. Those who registered in June will be automatically entered to win in July. Last week, the campaign announced the winners of its June grand prize giveaway.

“I would venture to say that this is probably the largest contest in Hawaii’s history and probably the most important because it’s for our lives and our businesses and getting things back to normal,” said Patrick Bullard, H&B Marketing.

Hawaii residents 18 years and older who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot of Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson are eligible to enter from any island in Hawaii. Click here to enter.

Many of the deals and discounts have also been extended into July and beyond. Businesses that want to participate in the campaign should contact Patrick Bullard at H&B Marketing at 808-566-5272.