HIGotVaccinated campaign announces first round of grand prize winners

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The #HIGotVaccinated campaign on Wednesday announced the first 15 winners of its June grand prize giveaway.
The remaining 68 people selected for grand prizes will be announced throughout the week, as winners are verified. To date, more than 260,000 vaccinated individuals registered for the chance to win.
FIRST ROUND OF GRAND PRIZE WINNERS
- Ada Kubo of Keaau – Alexander & Baldwin Kailua Town Adventure Package ($1,939 value)
- Alan Stringfield of Kaneohe – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines
- Alicia Agustin of Honolulu – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines
- Andrea Cotner of Mililani – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines
- Anna Lau of Hilo – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines
- Anna Oyape of Ewa Beach – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines
- Biltha Leviticus of Honolulu – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines
- Calvin Shimizu of Hilo – $1,000 Gift Certificate to Pearl City Shopping Center
- Candace Pang of Honolulu – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines
- Cheryl Kim of Honolulu – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines
- Christi Loder of Kailua – 100,000 HawaiianMiles
- David Louthan of Kapaa – 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy Points
- Kourtney Davis of Honolulu – $1,000 to Elite Discount Furniture
- Michael Street of Honolulu – Two roundtrip tickets on American Airlines
- Pedro (Pete) Ortiz of Makawao – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines
Round Two will be launched on July 19, and new prizes will also be announced here. Those who registered in June will be automatically entered to win in July.
Many of the deals and discounts will also be extended into July and beyond. Businesses that want to participate in the campaign should contact Patrick Bullard at H&B Marketing at 808-566-5272.