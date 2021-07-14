HIGotVaccinated campaign announces first round of grand prize winners

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The #HIGotVaccinated campaign on Wednesday announced the first 15 winners of its June grand prize giveaway.

The remaining 68 people selected for grand prizes will be announced throughout the week, as winners are verified. To date, more than 260,000 vaccinated individuals registered for the chance to win.

FIRST ROUND OF GRAND PRIZE WINNERS

Ada Kubo of Keaau – Alexander & Baldwin Kailua Town Adventure Package ($1,939 value)

Alan Stringfield of Kaneohe – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Alicia Agustin of Honolulu – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Andrea Cotner of Mililani – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Anna Lau of Hilo – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Anna Oyape of Ewa Beach – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Biltha Leviticus of Honolulu – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Calvin Shimizu of Hilo – $1,000 Gift Certificate to Pearl City Shopping Center

Candace Pang of Honolulu – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Cheryl Kim of Honolulu – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Christi Loder of Kailua – 100,000 HawaiianMiles

David Louthan of Kapaa – 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy Points

Kourtney Davis of Honolulu – $1,000 to Elite Discount Furniture

Michael Street of Honolulu – Two roundtrip tickets on American Airlines

Pedro (Pete) Ortiz of Makawao – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Christi Loder is among the first 15 people to win grand prizes from the #HIGotVaccinated campaign on Wednesday, July 14.





























Round Two will be launched on July 19, and new prizes will also be announced here. Those who registered in June will be automatically entered to win in July.

Many of the deals and discounts will also be extended into July and beyond. Businesses that want to participate in the campaign should contact Patrick Bullard at H&B Marketing at 808-566-5272.