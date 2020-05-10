High Schools finds unique ways to celebrate Class of 2020

Traditional graduation ceremonies statewide were canceled this year. Now, many high schools are finding unique ways to celebrate the Class of 2020 while maintaining social distancing guidelines.

One Waialua High School senior said he was sad once he heard graduation was called off.

“I was sad because I won’t be doing the same thing that all the other years have done before us,” said Waialua senior JB Castillo-Cabodol.

“I think we’re just missing out on the best parts of senior year which is the end,” said Lela Tonga, Kahuku High School class president. “Having activities together and enjoying each other’s company one more time before we all try to leave this little rock.”

High school seniors won’t be able to walk down the aisle in their cap and gowns. They won’t be handed a diploma in front of their family and friends either.

Kahuku High School found a way to do something unique for their seniors.

“We’re going to be riding in trolleys, first of all so there aren’t many cars on the road so it’s not like a parade, we’re going to be riding trolleys from Kaaawa to Sunset Beach and ending at our school,” said Tonga.

She said all seniors will wear masks that match their gowns.

Each trolley will have a limited number of students on board and once they reach the school, they will wait until their names are called and be handed their diploma.

“We’ll be six-feet apart at all times,” said Tonga. “Then we’ll sing our medley one last time and our Alma Mater one last time together.”

Friends and family of Kahuku High School seniors will be able to walk outside their house and cheer on the graduates as they drive by.

“We’ll at least be able to sing together one last time because that’s a big tradition at Kahuku singing together one last time and being together,” said Tonga.

Kahuku High School will also have banners for each of the graduates that will be posted along the bike path at Malaekahana on graduation day.

Waialua High School will be doing a drive-up graduation.

“We will fit enough family in one car and we’ll drive to the school and wait to get our diploma and then drive home,” said Castillo-Cabodol.

In a statement the Department of Education said:

“HIDOE empowered schools to develop their own alternative celebrations in lieu of traditional graduation ceremonies this year that would reflect their unique communities while adhering to strict social distancing and health guidelines. Overall plans were made public and schools are sharing specifics with their parents, guardians and communities. The Department continues to work with each school to make adjustments where needed and to finalize plans.”

Many graduation ceremonies will be held virtually instead. Seniors have sent their schools photos of themselves in their caps and gowns. Their names will be announced and their photo will appear on a large screen.

KHON2.com and our sister station KHII will broadcast several ceremonies.

Campbell High School: Friday, May 15 @ 5-7 p.m.

Baldwin High School: Thursday, May 21 @ 6-7 p.m.

Farrington High School: Saturday, May 23 @ 6:30-8 p.m.

Kalani High School: Saturday, May 30 @ 6:30-8 p.m.

Kapolei High School: Sunday May 31 @ 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Click here for a full list of public schools graduation plans.