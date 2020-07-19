High school football conditioning on hold after coach tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High school football teams are in limbo, with many head coaches wondering what will happen next.

This comes after a part-time coach for Iolani’s football team tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, July 16, shortly after the team started conditioning.

The news caused a domino effect in the Interscholastic League of Honolulu (ILH). Iolani announced they were halting practice for 14 days.

Other teams like Saint Louis, who were using guidelines set by Iolani Head Coach Wendell Look, also pumped the brakes just as conditioning was getting underway.

“I think the guidelines that Wendell set up at Iolani was excellent,” said Saint Louis Head Football Coach Ron Lee.

“We were able to start conditioning. Wendell had a five-phase approach. No pads, no balls, no equipment the first week. I thought it was going well. We were following that. We got through this week so far so good– coaches as well as the players.”

But when they got the news, Lee said he shut down his conditioning for safety reasons until further notice.

Lee said there need to be clearer guidelines regarding how to handle positive cases because he said there will be more positive cases once practices and games start.

“We should move it back and work out the protocol if somebody gets infected, or tests positive. What do we do? What happens in September? Do you isolate the whole team? It’s something they need to answer before we start.”

While Lee said ILH teams were given the green light to start conditioning, Kapolei Head Football Coach Darren Hernandez said OIA coaches were advised to wait.

“Recommendations by our principals, they told the head coaches, you are to have no contact with the kids. You’re not in school. Everything is on a holding pattern. So we’ve been just kind of sitting back waiting to hear what to do next,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said the Department of Education told him that Oahu Interscholastic Association (OIA) teams will likely be allowed to officially start football on August 19.

Lee said he’s heard the Hawaii High School Athletic Association (HHSAA) say that they would be allowed to start mid to late August.

Lee is suggesting the football season be postponed until later this year.

“I feel we move it to December or January and see how these other sports go–the less or the lower risk stuff. Lower risk sports, they don’t need to have uniforms. They don’t need to use the locker rooms. We have equipment in football– helmets, pads. How do you keep those things clean? It’s a huge job,” Lee explained.

Lee also said he wants there will be more concrete protocols and clarification on whether the Hawaii governor, the superintendent, or the HHSAA will make the final call regarding football.

Hernandez said he’s trying to keep an open mind, but he knows the parents and athletes are eager to get started.

“I’m very optimistic. Unless things drastically change, you just can’t predict it with this coronavirus situation.”

