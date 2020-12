HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Sounds of Aloha Chorus coordinated a virtual Christmas chorus for high school students since there’s a pandemic that is creating problems.

The Hawaii High School Virtual Christmas Chorus project showcases White Christmas sung a capella by students from several high schools such as Iolani, Kahuku, Kalani, Radford, Maui Preparatory Academy and HEARTS.

They recorded their song.