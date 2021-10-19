High school and college sports welcome fans back with COVID guidelines in effect

HONOLULU(KHON2) — Fans will be allowed back in the stands for high school and college sports Wednesday, Oct. 20. If you’re planning to attend a game, make sure to purchase tickets in advance because seating is very limited and remember to wear a protective mask. They’re required for outdoor and indoor games.

It’s the moment Hawaii sports fans have been waiting for: the chance to cheer on their favorite teams in person.

Kahuku Head Football Coach Sterling Carvalho said his athletes can’t wait.

“Believe me, my phone was buzzing, ‘Coach where can we get the link? how do my parents get the tickets?'” Carvalho said. “It’s been a non-stop asking how they can attend the game. So it’s a big excitement out there on the North Shore.”

While some high school and college sports did take place in the 19 months since the pandemic started, they played without spectators.

“So we’re very excited about it,” University of Hawaii at Manoa Spokesperson Dan Meisenzahl said. “Obviously we want to allow more fans back. This is a an important step in the right direction.”

The rules are as follows:

-Masks are mandatory at in and outdoor venues.

-For UH, capacity limits are 500 indoors and 1,000 outdoors. High school capacity limits will vary due to venue sizes.

-Groups sizes are limited to 10 indoors/25 outdoors.

-A minimum of six feet physical distancing is required between groups.

-And everyone must show proof of vaccination, so kids 11-years-old and under will not be allowed to attend.

“You know, younger siblings have brothers who are playing on a team won’t be able to attend,” said Carvalho. “So that’s kind of sad in a way, but the good news is at least mom, dad, grandma, grandpa and the uncles can support the players.”

McKinley High School Athletic Director Bob Morikuni is urging people to be patient.

“Just be patient, enjoy and have fun,” Morikuni said. “We’re all learning and we’re all going through this process together.”

When asked how the rules would be enforced, Morikuni said he hopes people will follow the rules, and it won’t get to that point. He said people will be held accountable for their actions.

“Every venue will probably have security, police,” he explained. “We don’t want to do it but if we have to escort them out, of coures it’s for the betterment of the whole group, the safety of everyone.”

UH fans are required to upload their vaccination information to the Lumisight app and will need to show that upon entry. They’re also encouraged to prepay for parking.

“So either you prepay for your parking, or you’re going to have to go to one of the machines on lower campus, so make it easy on yourselves,” Meisenzahl said.

Tickets for high school games can be purchased by going to this site.

Tickets for UH games can be purchased on this site.