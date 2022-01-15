High demand for COVID testing calls Kaua’i War Memorial Convention Hall to action

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kaua’i War Memorial Convention Hall testing site will be open on Monday, Jan. 17 to accommodate the extremely high demand for coronavirus testing in Kauai.

“Mahalo to all the staff and volunteers who are working tirelessly at the Convention Hall to help keep our community safe,” said Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami.

The testing center will be offering free rapid PCR COVID-19 testing with same-day results between Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

There will be 500 tickets handed out each day that include an appointment time for that same day.

Alden Alayvilla, Kauai county’s Public Information Officer, said that tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis so they are often gone by 9 a.m.

“This ticketing system is meant to prevent extended lines and crowds due to the current high demand for testing,” said Alayvilla. “Testing at this site is not for those who are experiencing symptoms. If you are sick with COVID symptoms, please seek testing at a drive-thru or clinical site.”

The testing center is located at 4191 Hardy St. in Līhu‘e. Kauai also has a list of other available testing options as well.