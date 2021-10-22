HIDOE to increase monthly rate for after-school program fees to address COVID budget impacts

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
after school care program_80626

FILE

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Department of Education (HIDOE) announced on Friday that it will be using federal funds to help offset the increase in after-school plus (A+) program fees for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year.

Effective Nov. 1, A+ fees will begin to move to a new monthly rate; however, families will not be affected during this stage in the transition.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“This change will help to increase and sustain staffing for our A+ programs, which will in turn help to ensure that after-school support and services can be provided to any student or family who needs it,” Interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “The additional funds can also be used to further after-school enrichment learning opportunities, which will support both academics and social-emotional learning.”

The new monthly fee will increase to $200 to address COVID-19 budget impacts, rising operational costs and staffing issues. It will take full effect in the 2022-23 school year.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

The Hawaii State Department of Human Services (DHS) offers subsidies to cover the A+ program fees for families with eligible incomes. Those interested may reach out to the A+ provider at their child’s school.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories