HIDOE to increase monthly rate for after-school program fees to address COVID budget impacts

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Department of Education (HIDOE) announced on Friday that it will be using federal funds to help offset the increase in after-school plus (A+) program fees for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year.

Effective Nov. 1, A+ fees will begin to move to a new monthly rate; however, families will not be affected during this stage in the transition.

“This change will help to increase and sustain staffing for our A+ programs, which will in turn help to ensure that after-school support and services can be provided to any student or family who needs it,” Interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “The additional funds can also be used to further after-school enrichment learning opportunities, which will support both academics and social-emotional learning.”

The new monthly fee will increase to $200 to address COVID-19 budget impacts, rising operational costs and staffing issues. It will take full effect in the 2022-23 school year.

The Hawaii State Department of Human Services (DHS) offers subsidies to cover the A+ program fees for families with eligible incomes. Those interested may reach out to the A+ provider at their child’s school.