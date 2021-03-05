HIDOE announces guidelines on allowing athletic workouts, practices

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Education (HIDOE) released guidelines on Friday, March 5, for safely resuming athletic activities that meet certain criteria starting Monday, March 8.

The guidelines align with the Department of Health’s (DOH) guidance for bringing students back to campus.

HIDOE deputy superintendent Phyllis Unebasami said, athletic activities are essential to student’s physical and mental health.

“It is essential to the physical and mental well-being of students that they be able to return to athletic activities,” Unebasami said. “This is the first step in our gradual approach to restarting high school athletics in Hawaiʻi.”

The guidelines are meant to inform schools on how to ramp up athletic activities. High schools need to meet two portions of criteria to gain eligibility to start athletic workouts and practices.

The school must be delivering either an in-person or blended learning model of instruction.

The school’s athletic activity must align with where their respective island falls within DOH’s learning model matrix based on daily average cases and positivity rate (as depicted below).

Phase 4 Phase 3 Phase 2 Phase 1 Phase 1 Island’s 7-day daily average

per 100,000 population 0 – 2.0 2.1 – 5.1 51 – 10.3 10.4 – 15.4 15.5+ Percent positivity 0 – 0.99% 1.0 – 2.49% 2.5 – 5.0 % 5.1 – 7.5% 7.5%+ DOH learning model

advice In-person learning Secondary: Blended Learning Blended Learning Secondary: Learn from Home Learning from Home HIDOE guidance on

athletics Team workouts and practices allowed for all sports.



Contact allowed.



Equipment allowed. Team workouts and practices allowed for low- and moderate-risk sports.



Contact allowed.



Equipment allowed. Conditioning allowed for all sports.



No contact.



No equipment. No workouts. No workouts. HIDOE Athletic Activity Alignment with DOH Learning Model Parameters

The following guidelines must also be followed for all phases.

Social distancing and mask wearing guidelines must be followed at all times.

Pre-workout/practice screenings must take place.

Gathering limitations must be in accordance with state and county orders.

Adequate cleaning schedules of facilities should be created and implemented for all athletic facilities to mitigate any communicable diseases.

Equipment should be wiped down thoroughly before and after use.

All students must bring their own water bottle; no hydration stations.

Only athletic workouts and practices apply to the HIDOE plan. Each island’s league association retains discretion of interscholastic competitions.

Click here to view the full guidance from HIDOE.