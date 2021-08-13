HIDOE will soon enforce weekly COVID testing for unvaccinated employees and volunteers

FILE – People wait in long lines at the City COVID-19 testing site at the Honolulu airport, Hawaii, Aug. 7, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — All Hawai‘i State Department of Education (HIDOE) employees will be required to take a weekly COVID-19 test beginning Aug. 23 to comply with Gov. David Ige’s emergency proclamation. Employees and volunteers who provide proof of full vaccination may be exempt from testing requirements.

“As Hawaii’s largest state agency, the Department of Education plays a critical role in advancing the state’s vaccination rate in the fight against COVID,” interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi said in a statement on Friday. “Encouraging vaccinations and implementing this weekly testing requirement in addition to our core essential strategies will help protect our ability to provide safe, in-person learning for our students.”

Last week, the governor mandated that all state and county workers to begin showing their employers proof of vaccination by Aug. 16. Those who opt out will be required to be tested weekly at their own expense and during non-work hours. All employees were notified Friday by memorandum of the requirements.

HIDOE said employees can begin the process of uploading documentation on Sunday.