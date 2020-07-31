HIDOE: 6 COVID-19 cases reported at summer school programs

The Hawaii Department of Education (HIDOE) announced on July 30 that since June 26, a total of six campuses reported positive COVID-19 cases involving either a student, employee, or service provider.

Of the six schools, five were on Oahu and one was on Kauai.

Each campus has reported one positive test.

HIDOE says that their schools had approximately 8,400 students attend a type of face-to-face or blended program, in addition to their staff.

Students who test positive for the virus are contacted by their school as well as the Department of Health.

Read HIDOE’s full statement below:

Since June 26, there were six campuses (one on Kauai and five on Oahu) that reported positive COVID-19 cases involving either a student, employee or service provider for a total of six cases, one per campus. Over the course of the summer, HIDOE schools saw approximately 8,400 students on our campuses who participated in some type of face-to-face or blended program, in addition to staff who supported these activities. The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) is the lead agency when it comes to reporting positive cases publicly, in order to avoid any potential Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) and/or Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) violations. HIDOE has a notification process, which is limited to impacted individuals as to not interfere with DOH’s communication protocol. Lindsay Chambers, Hawaii Department of Health

