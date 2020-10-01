HI-EMA ships first round of free PPE to qualified local businesses

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) is already shipping the first round of free personal protective equipment (PPE) to local businesses, but it is not too late to apply for the program.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) is already shipping the first round of free personal protective equipment (PPE) to local businesses, but it is not too late to apply for the program. Orders will be accepted until Nov. 15, 2020.

HI-EMA launched the program on Aug. 26, and has received 1,800 online orders as of Sept. 30. The distribution program is funded by $61 million in CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds.

HI-EMA has spent over $50 million of its CARES Act funds on distributing PPE, and approximately 50% of all purchases were from local suppliers and manufacturers. Over 453,000 cloth masks have been purchased from local sources, including T&L Muumuu Factory, Tropical J’s, Tori Richards, Cintas and Hawaii Correctional Industries.

Under Act 9, Session Laws of Hawaii 2020, the following entities are qualified recipients of free PPE:

Independent Medical Providers: Small Hospitals, Community Health Centers, Clinics, Doctors, Dentists, Labs, Pharmacies, Therapists, Blood and Plasma Banks and Dialysis Centers​.

Small Hospitals, Community Health Centers, Clinics, Doctors, Dentists, Labs, Pharmacies, Therapists, Blood and Plasma Banks and Dialysis Centers​. Child Care Providers: Department of Human Services licensed or registered Child Care Providers (e.g., Family Child Care Homes, Group Child Care Centers, Group Child Care Homes, Infant & Toddler Child Care Centers, and Before and After School Care Programs).

Department of Human Services licensed or registered Child Care Providers (e.g., Family Child Care Homes, Group Child Care Centers, Group Child Care Homes, Infant & Toddler Child Care Centers, and Before and After School Care Programs). Eldercare Facilities: Department of Health licensed or registered facilities that provide care for the elderly (e.g., Adult Residential Care Home, Assisted Living Facility, Community Care Foster Home, Adult Day Care Centers​).

Department of Health licensed or registered facilities that provide care for the elderly (e.g., Adult Residential Care Home, Assisted Living Facility, Community Care Foster Home, Adult Day Care Centers​). Small Businesses: A for-profit corporation, limited liability company, partnership, limited partnership, sole proprietorship or other legal entity domiciled and authorized to do business in Hawaii with an average of less than 100 full-time or part-time employees prior to March 1, 2020.

A for-profit corporation, limited liability company, partnership, limited partnership, sole proprietorship or other legal entity domiciled and authorized to do business in Hawaii with an average of less than 100 full-time or part-time employees prior to March 1, 2020. Non-Profit Organizations: A non-profit corporation domiciled and authorized to do business in Hawaii.

A non-profit corporation domiciled and authorized to do business in Hawaii. Hospitals: Hawaii’s major hospitals (part of the Hawaii Healthcare Emergency Management Coalition)​.

Hawaii’s major hospitals (part of the Hawaii Healthcare Emergency Management Coalition)​. Schools: Department of Education, Public Charter Schools, and the University of Hawaii System.

HI-EMA anticipates shipping through the end of the year, supplies permitting.

If you would like to apply for the free PPE program, the website can be accessed here.

