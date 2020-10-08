HI-EMA offers free PPE to qualified local businesses

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Small businesses can apply online to get free personal protection equipment (PPE) from the Hawai’i Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA).

HI-EMA originally launched the program on Aug. 26.

By Sept. 30, 1,800 online orders were received. The distribution program is funded by $61 million in CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds.

Businesses with less than 100 employees can apply. Independent medical providers are also eligible to request these supplies, says HI-EMA.

While orders are being taken right now, HI-EMA warns it may take several weeks to be delivered.

HI-EMA says the program is designed to help ease the financial burden placed on local businesses.

“Small businesses, whether it be a mom-and-pop saimin shop or a gas station…or the small businesses ran into the same problem. They’re just another version, they’re not medical providers, but they can’t find it and when they can find it, it’s eating into their diminishing margins as it is. David Hafner, HI-EMA Logistics Management Officer

The PPE available consists of alcohol, disposable and cloth masks, face shields, goggles, isolation gowns and n-95 masks.

If you would like to apply for the free PPE program, the website can be accessed here.

