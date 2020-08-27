HI-EMA launches website to provide free PPE to organizations who qualify

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency launched a website for independent medical and dental practices, small groups, small hospitals, small businesses, and non-profits to get free PPE.

According to HI-EMA, it will take two to three months to receive bulk orders, but each qualifying organization will be sent supplies that are available on the island while the organization waits for what they ordered.

There are 12 items available and there is also a prioritization list of which organizations have access to which supplies and how many.

Each organization will have to register, attest to qualification requirements, provide Hawaii-specific license numbers and the size of its staff and customers.

The website launched Wednesday, Aug. 26 and can be accessed here.

