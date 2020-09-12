HI-DOE reports 14 new COVID cases for week of Sept. 5 to 11

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Education reported 14 new coronavirus cases for the week of Sept. 5 to 11.
The DOE provides a weekly update for cases by ‘complex areas.’
Most of the cases reported during this time period were employees, two students, one visitor and a contracted service provider.
Cases that are being investigated aren’t included in the weekly case count but will be reported when the DOE receives one of the three official documentation options: lab results, doctor’s note or confirmation from the Department of Health.
Here’s a breakdown of the cases reported by complex area:
|Date Case Confirmed
|Complex Area
|Case Count
|HIDOE Response
|Notification to impacted community
|Cleaning and disinfection completed
|Oahu
|
|Farrington-Kaiser-Kalani
|9/6
|Employee
|1
|✔
|✔
|9/8
|Employee
|1
|✔
|✔
|
|Kaimuki-McKinley-Roosevelt
|
|
|
|9/8
|Employee
|1
|✔
|N/A
|9/8
|Employee
|1
|✔
|✔
|9/10
|Employee
|1
|✔
|–
|
|Aiea-Moanalua-Radford
|
|
|
|Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua
|
|
|Campbell-Kapolei
|
|
|9/3
|Employee
|1
|✔
|✔
|9/8
|Employee
|1
|✔
|✔
|
|Pearl City-Waipahu
|9/6
|Students
|2
|✔
|✔
|
|Nanakuli-Waianae
|
|
|
|Castle-Kahuku
|
|
|
|9/6
|Employee
|1
|✔
|✔
|
|Kailua-Kalaheo
|
|9/9
|Employee
|1
|✔
|✔
|Maui
|Baldwin-Kekaulike-Maui
|
|
|
|
|Hana-Lahainaluna-Lanai-Molokai
|
|
|
|Kauai
|
|Kapaa-Kauai-Waimea
|
|
|
|Hawaii
|
|Hilo-Waiakea
|
|
|
|
|Kau-Keaau-Pahoa
|
|
|
|9/7
|Employee
|1
|✔
|–
|
|Honokaa-Kealakehe-Kohala-Konawaena
|
|
|
|Miscellaneous
Parents, visitors, service providers and cases impacting more than one Complex Area.
|9/8
|Visitor
Impacted Complex Area: Hilo-Waiakea
|1
|✔
|✔
|9/10
|Contracted Service Provider
Impacted Complex Area: Pearl City-Waipahu
|1
|✔
|✔
