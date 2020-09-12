HI-DOE reports 14 new COVID cases for week of Sept. 5 to 11

Coronavirus

by: KHON2 Web Staff

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Education reported 14 new coronavirus cases for the week of Sept. 5 to 11.

The DOE provides a weekly update for cases by ‘complex areas.’

Most of the cases reported during this time period were employees, two students, one visitor and a contracted service provider.

Cases that are being investigated aren’t included in the weekly case count but will be reported when the DOE receives one of the three official documentation options: lab results, doctor’s note or confirmation from the Department of Health.

Here’s a breakdown of the cases reported by complex area:

Date Case Confirmed​Complex Area​Case Count​HIDOE Response
​Notification to impacted community​Cleaning and disinfection completed
Oahu
​​Farrington-Kaiser-Kalani 
9/6Employee1
9/8Employee1
Kaimuki-McKinley-Roosevelt ​​​
9/8Employee1N/A
9/8Employee1
9/10Employee1
Aiea-Moanalua-Radford
​Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua 
Campbell-Kapolei​​
9/3Employee1
9/8Employee1
Pearl City-Waipahu 
9/6Students2
Nanakuli-Waianae
Castle-Kahuku​​​​
​9/6​Employee​1​✔​✔
Kailua-Kalaheo​
9/9Employee1✔​
Maui​ ​
​Baldwin-Kekaulike-Maui
​Hana-Lahainaluna-Lanai-Molokai
​Kauai​ ​ ​
​Kapaa-Kauai-Waimea
​Hawaii​
​Hilo-Waiakea
Kau-Keaau-Pahoa​
9/7Employee1
Honokaa-Kealakehe-Kohala-Konawaena
Miscellaneous
Parents, visitors, service providers and cases impacting more than one Complex Area.
9/8Visitor

Impacted Complex Area: Hilo-Waiakea		1
9/10Contracted Service Provider

Impacted Complex Area: Pearl City-Waipahu		1

