HI-DOE reports 14 new COVID cases for week of Sept. 5 to 11

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Education reported 14 new coronavirus cases for the week of Sept. 5 to 11.

The DOE provides a weekly update for cases by ‘complex areas.’

Most of the cases reported during this time period were employees, two students, one visitor and a contracted service provider.

Cases that are being investigated aren’t included in the weekly case count but will be reported when the DOE receives one of the three official documentation options: lab results, doctor’s note or confirmation from the Department of Health.

Here’s a breakdown of the cases reported by complex area:

Date Case Confirmed ​Complex Area ​Case Count ​HIDOE Response ​Notification to impacted community ​Cleaning and disinfection completed Oahu ​​ ​Farrington-Kaiser-Kalani 9/6 Employee 1 ✔ ✔ 9/8 Employee 1 ✔ ✔ ​ Kaimuki-McKinley-Roosevelt ​ ​ ​ ​​ 9/8 Employee 1 ✔ N/A 9/8 Employee 1 ✔ ✔ 9/10 Employee 1 ✔ – ​ ​Aiea-Moanalua-Radford ​ ​ ​ ​Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua ​ ​ ​Campbell-Kapolei ​ ​​ 9/3 Employee 1 ✔ ✔ 9/8 Employee 1 ✔ ✔ ​ ​Pearl City-Waipahu 9/6 Students 2 ✔ ✔ ​ ​Nanakuli-Waianae ​ ​ ​ Castle-Kahuku ​ ​​ ​​ ​9/6 ​Employee ​1 ​✔ ​✔ ​ Kailua-Kalaheo​ ​ 9/9 Employee 1 ✔​ ✔ ​Maui​ ​ ​Baldwin-Kekaulike-Maui ​ ​ ​ ​ ​Hana-Lahainaluna-Lanai-Molokai ​ ​ ​ ​Kauai​ ​ ​ ​ ​Kapaa-Kauai-Waimea ​ ​ ​ ​Hawaii​ ​ ​Hilo-Waiakea ​ ​ ​ ​ Kau-Keaau-Pahoa​ ​ ​ ​ 9/7 Employee 1 ✔ – ​ ​Honokaa-Kealakehe-Kohala-Konawaena ​ ​ ​ Miscellaneous

Parents, visitors, service providers and cases impacting more than one Complex Area. 9/8 Visitor



Impacted Complex Area: Hilo-Waiakea 1 ✔ ✔ 9/10 Contracted Service Provider



Impacted Complex Area: Pearl City-Waipahu 1 ✔ ✔

