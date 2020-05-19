HHSAA sets target dates for return to competition during 2020-2021 school year

Coronavirus

The HHSAA has set target dates for a return to high school sports, starting with football camps opening on Aug. 14 and fall sports starting on Aug. 31.

HHSAA executive director Chris Chun tells KHON2 that the plan for the fall, winter and spring seasons will be for each to run at an 11-week timetable instead of the typical 14.

Meanwhile, the tentative date for spring sports to finish in 2021 is targeted for April 18 and could be pushed back as late as May 16.

The 11-week seasons will allow for flexibility in scheduling. Chun says the start date for football could be pushed all the way back to Oct. 5 while fall sports could start as late as Oct. 19. If it is still not appropriate to kick off sports by then, Chun acknowledges the state will have to “get creative” but will adjust accordingly, including the possibility of not running three seasons.

All of the above scenarios are contingent upon the competition aligning with Hawaii’s state, city and county guidelines as it works towards reopening the state following the COVID-19 pandemic.

