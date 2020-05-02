Future HHSAA sports seasons and schedules could look drastically different

With the HHSAA losing out on a spring sports season and possibly more, the organization is looking for ways to salvage seasons they may lose otherwise.

A potential strategy is playing certain sports at times of the year where they’re typically not played, according to HSSAA executive director Chris Chun.

“It might involve moving the seasons around. It might involve shortening them,” Chun told KHON2. “It might involve lengthening them if we have to stay home again.”

Adjusting on the fly has been a big part of planning around circumstances surrounding COVID-19. When the HHSAA meets again next Monday, a big topic of discussion will be on the state football season, which typically runs from early August through late November, with practices starting in July.

“Some schools are shut down through September so we’re going to have to make adjustments to fit different school schedules,” Chun said. “I know a lot of schools didn’t get their football helmets back yet because they’d been sent off for reconditioning, and a lot of the football reconditioning plants are closed and they’re just starting to reopen.

“I’m pretty sure football will have at the least, a later start date than what we’re scheduled for.”

Another complication that could arise is fields and gyms overlapping their scheduled times to accommodate different sports.

“No one’s voted on it,” Chun said. “No changes have been made, but to me, every sport has to be ready to go when it can go so we can make sure the seniors get their time in.”

In terms of the fall, golf, tennis and baseball could be up first. Not only could they align the most with social distancing parameters, but they were all sports lost in the spring. For Chun, the goal is to play as many sports if possible and to make sure all schools are on the same page in terms of safety.

“The more sports we can play in the fall and winter, if something happens in the fall and winter, at least we can move stuff back to the spring,” he said. “But if we keep delaying and delaying and delaying and something happens again, we’ll be stuck in the same boat again, where something happens. Then the spring seniors next year will have missed two full seasons and I don’t think that’s fair or what we want for them.”