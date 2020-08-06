HHSAA postpones prep football season and other high risk fall sports to January of 2021

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Friday night lights this fall will be turned off in the islands.

The Hawaii High School Athletics Association announced on Wednesday a revising of the upcoming school year’s sports calendar which includes football being moved to January of 2021.

BREAKING: Sources have confirmed to me that the HHSAA will announce this evening that high risk fall sports including football will be postponed until January in the state of Hawai’i • Stay with @khonnews for more on this story #HawaiiHighSchoolSports — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) August 6, 2020

The HHSAA issued a release on Wednesday evening.

With Public health and safety concerns over the rising number of COVID-19 positive cases in the islands, the HHSAA’s executive board which features representatives from all state-wide leagues approved by majority vote on Wednesday to postpone the start of moderate and high risk fall sports to January. The sports affected are cheerleading, cross-country, girls volleyball, and football.

‘At this time it was a decision that needed to be made’ – HHSAA Executive Director Chris Chun discusses postponement of prep football season and other high risk fall sports to January of 2021 https://t.co/v37bEY7ewp @HHSAAsports @chrischunmode // https://t.co/9oZimTtTXJ 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/v1bsDDqJQt — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) August 6, 2020

Bowling and air-riflery have been classified as low risk sports and with the implementation of heath and safety guidelines are slated to proceed in the fall as scheduled.

“Where we are as a state it kind of was a decision that had to be made. The way that the numbers are trending up, the way that people are anxious about school starting and stuff like that. It’s kind of a good thing that now people will have some idea of what the fall will look like. What they need to do to make sure to get to the winter and the spring. So, I think at this time it was a decision that needed to be made,” HHSAA Executive Director Chris Chun told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

Founded in 1956, the Hawaii High School Athletic Association is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) educational athletic organization exclusively dedicated to serving 96 public and independent member high schools statewide, as they work cooperatively to support and promote athletics as part of the high school education program. As the umbrella organization of high school athletics, the HHSAA operates 44 state championships in 18 different sports, establishing consistent standards and rules for competition, in addition to providing professional development opportunities for coaches and athletic administrators.

The HHSAA’s announcement follows a handful of states across the country that have decided to do take similar measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay with KHON2 on-air and on-line for more on this story throughout the night.