HHSAA institutes “no contact” period for all workouts and practices, effective immediately

Following a vote by its executive board, the HHSAA announced that the high school sports calendar will move into a no contact period effective immediately through Aug. 18.

The no contact period means “there shall be no instructional or developmental sports specific activity allowed between high school coaches and student-athletes,” according to a press release from the HHSAA.

Penalties for not abiding by the no contact period include, but are not limited to, the HHSAA suspending a coach for either a part of or the entire season.

“This is a significant change to our start date calendar as summer activities have been determined by each individual school,” HHSAA executive director Chris Chun said in a press release. “However, during this time, our executive board felt that this change was necessary to protect the health and safety of our student‐athletes. This will still allow adequate time for conditioning as our first contests for most fall sports are not slated to begin until at least mid‐September.”

This announcement follows a part-time football coach for ‘Iolani testing positive for COVID-19 during team workouts. The Raiders held those workouts during an HHSAA moratorium period but the school told KHON2 that it received approval from the ILH to hold those workouts.

The BIIF, ILH, KIF, MIL and OIA are all members of the HHSAA.