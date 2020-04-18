HHSAA cancels remaining spring competition for 2020

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii High School Athletic Association is cancelling its remaining spring competition for the rest of the academic year, the organization announced Friday afternoon.

The HHSAA, which consists of the ILH, OIA, MIL, BIIF and KIF as its member leagues, previously announced that it was suspending competition on March 16. On Friday, it was decided that there will be no more high school sporting events held this spring due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions.

The HHSAA’s spring sports are baseball, golf, judo, softball, tennis, track and field, boys’ volleyball, girls’ water polo and Esports.

There has no been official high school sports competition since Saturday, March 14 when a slate of spring sporting competitions statewide proceeded as scheduled prior to the March 16 suspension date. The HHSAA also placed a moratorium on practices to discourage teams from gathering in large groups and extended the suspension from ending on April 13 to April 30. But on Friday, that became a moot point as it became official that there will be no more competition for the rest of the academic year.