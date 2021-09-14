HFD’s free drive-thru COVID-19 PCR tests continue at Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department reports 240 tests were done on its first day offering free drive-thru COVID-19 PCR tests at Aloha Stadium.

HFD is testing three days a week at Aloha Stadium.

The free COVID-19 testing at Aloha Stadium is available until the end of October.

Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At the testing site, there will also be a sign with the QR code so you can register on site while you wait in your car. Registration ahead of time is highly recommended by scanning the QR code on your smart phone or by going online here.

Results of the PCR tests take two to three days.

For more COVID-19 testing information, go to oneoahu.org/covid19-testing