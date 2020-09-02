HFD will support COVID-19 testing at Kuhio Park Terrace on Sept. 2

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) will provide resources to staff and operate two COVID testing teams on Sept. 2 at Kuhio Park Terrace (KPT).

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) will provide resources to staff and operate two COVID-19 testing teams on Sept. 2 at Kuhio Park Terrace (KPT).

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

HFD says that this round of testing is intended to support Lt. Gov. Josh Green’s initiative to provide COVID-19 testing to certain minority groups.

The site is located at 1485 Linapuni St. Suite 103.

Testing will be conducted at the KPT Community Center.

Those who are interested in getting tested are asked to consider the following:

Testing will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This testing will be a walk-through only, but pre-registration is available.

Pre-register, print out the testing voucher, and bring the voucher to the test site.

Click here to pre-register.

Those who do not pre-register can be registered on-site.

Latest Stories on KHON2