HFD to provide free COVID tests at Kapolei theatre every week through October

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) is expanding its free COVID-19 testing sites to Kapolei beginning Tuesday, Sept. 28.

HFD will be holding the drive-thru testing site in the parking lot of the Consolidated Theatres Kapolei from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday until Oct. 26.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The Kapolei location resembles the sites at Aloha Stadium, Ewa Mahiko District Park and Waianae District Park that HFD is operating. Although appointments are not required, anyone interested in getting tested is encouraged to pre-register here.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

Participants will be given the PCR or polymerase chain reaction test, which produces results in approximately two to three days.