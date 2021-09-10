HFD to offer free COVID testing at Aloha Stadium on these days

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) will be implementing free COVID-19 testing at Aloha Stadium beginning Sept. 14.

The drive-thru site offers the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, and those participating will receive their results in two to three days.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

HFD is encouraging people who want to get tested to pre-register here. Those unable to pre-register may use the QR codes that are posted at the stadium entrance.

Testing will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until the end of October. Tents will be set up at the Aloha Stadium’s bus lot.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

City agencies and the Hawaii Air National Guard are offering logistical support in this effort, and healthcare providers will be on site to administer shots to those interested on alternate days.

Last month, the Hawaii State Department of Health offered free testing at the stadium where hundreds of people waited in line each day. In one reported incident, the stadium was forced to close its parking gates early due to more people showing up than expected.