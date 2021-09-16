HFD expands free COVID testing to Waianae; DOH adds 4 new sites across Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — People on Oahu will be able to get a free COVID test at five more sites located in Waianae, Kailua, Mililani and Pearl City.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) added another drive-through COVID testing site in the parking lot area of the Waianae District Park beginning Sunday, Sept. 19. Testing hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday until Oct. 31.

The park is located at 85-601 Farrington Hwy and will operate similar to HFD’s other testing locations at the Aloha Stadium and Ewa Mahiko District Park. According to HFD, the PCR test will be administered, and results will be given within two to three days. Appointments are not required but participants can pre-register here.

The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) also added four new COVID testing sites around Oahu, and all sites will offer the PCR mid-turbinate test. Test results should be available the same day via email.

Here is a list of the DOH’s COVID testing locations:

ElixRX Pharmacy Kailua — Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

— Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Kaiser Permanente Nanaikeola Clinic parking — Sundays and Mondays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— Sundays and Mondays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mililani Recreational Center 6 — Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

— Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pearl City Shopping Center — Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those who would like to get tested for the coronavirus at the DOH’s four sites can pre-register here.