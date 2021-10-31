HFD: 2,000 more ‘Say Yes! COVID Test’ kits to be available at Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) said they have a little over 2,000 ‘Say Yes! COVID Test’ kits left and will be holding a pop-up distribution tent on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Officials said the pop-up will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Aloha Stadium. Those who attend can enter through the entrance off of Salt Lake Boulevard.

HFD held several drive-thru testing sites since launching — up until Halloween. As of Sunday, Oct. 31, they distributed 9,957 free testing kits.

The ‘Say Yes! COVID Test’ is a free, rapid test that people can take at home. It initially launched on Oahu Monday, Sep. 23.