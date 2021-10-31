HFD: 2,000 more ‘Say Yes! COVID Test’ kits to be available at Aloha Stadium

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) said they have a little over 2,000 ‘Say Yes! COVID Test’ kits left and will be holding a pop-up distribution tent on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Officials said the pop-up will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Aloha Stadium. Those who attend can enter through the entrance off of Salt Lake Boulevard.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

HFD held several drive-thru testing sites since launching — up until Halloween. As of Sunday, Oct. 31, they distributed 9,957 free testing kits.

The ‘Say Yes! COVID Test’ is a free, rapid test that people can take at home. It initially launched on Oahu  Monday, Sep. 23.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories