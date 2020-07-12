‘He’s willing to put guys into deep waters’, Trainer of Dan Ige talks toughness ahead of Haleiwa native’s UFC Main Event debut this week

CHICAGO, IL – JUNE 09: Dan Ige (center) and trainer Eric Nicksick (right) celebrate after defeating Mike Santiago by TKO in the first round in their featherweight bout during the UFC 225: Whittaker v Romero 2 event at the United Center on June 9, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Dan Ige’s steady rise through the UFC ranks has culminated in his first main event. The Haleiwa native will headline UFC Fight Night 172 in Abu Dhabi’s Fight Island in a featherweight bout against Calvin Kattar.

Ige’s trainer, Eric Nicksick, has been there every step of the way for his UFC journey. To Nicksick, Ige’s main event opportunity has been years in the making and is well deserved.

“It’s tough not getting emotional about it,” Nicksick told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “We just spent so much time and effort working to get to this point.”





Ige boasts an impressive 14-2 career MMA record and brings a six-fight UFC winning streak with him to Fight Island. As much as Nicksick has helped Ige progress as an MMA fighter, he also maintains that a lot of Ige’s success can be attributed to his upbringing.

“Let’s not get it twisted, man. He came from Hawaii with a damn good skill set,” Nicksick said. “He had some great coaches out there. I feel like we just tried to just help bring that skill set he had and brought it along to where he’s at today, so without the hard work that he put in there we wouldn’t have the guy that we have today and I think you see that in a lot of his tenacity and his toughness going into round three.

“A lot of the fights that we won, he had to dig out of round three and I think that’s kind of subjective to where he came from.”

Ige will be on relatively short rest after a split decision win over Edson Barboza on May 16. Because his bout with Kattar (21-4) will be the main event, it will also be his first-ever five-round fight in the UFC. However, Nicksick believes Ige will be able to thrive in that kind of environment.

“Dan and I have a saying that you can never drown somebody in the sport by not getting in the water,” Nicksick said. “You got to get in the water with him. You have to take that guy down to the depths and you have to be willing to drown to do so and Dan is willing to drown. He’s willing to put guys into deep waters and he’s willing to do it. I think it’s the best attribute that the guy carries.”

Ige started his UFC career on Dana White’s UFC contender series. After that, he lost to Julio Arce on the preliminary card for UFC 220 on Jan. 20, 2018 in Boston. Ige has certainly come a long way since then.

Despite the added exposure and high stakes that his next fight brings, Nicksick doesn’t want Ige to deviate from who he is as a fighter.

“You have to enjoy this time and take in this moment because it is your first main event. We opened up the card in his first fight in Boston, now he’s the main event in Abu Dhabi,” Nicksick said. “It’s really come full circle and it is important to embrace it and take it all in when you can but it’s also important not to put too much added pressure on yourself. Just go out and enjoy the moment and have fun.



“The way I look at it a lot of times, we’re not supposed to be here and people counted us out all the time. I kind of like that role and we’re going to continue along with that and not take ourselves too serious, but just go in there and try to take dudes’ heads off.”