Here’s where to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine across Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Initial public reaction to the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Hawaii has been very positive, state health officials reported Wednesday.

Hawaii’s current supply is limited since only one shipment has arrived so far. However, more vaccines will be allocated in the coming weeks.

Due to the limited supply, only people age 70 and older, and those in phase 1a and 1b of the vaccination plan, are currently eligible for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Vaccinations will soon be available to everyone age 65 and older and those in phase 1c.

Here’s where eligible residents can get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine across the state:

On Oahu

Thursdays at the Windward POD run by the DOH’s Behavioral Health Administration.

Those eligible can register by clicking here. They should schedule a Thursday time if they want the Johnson & Johnson product.

Johnson & Johnson is also being offered to kupuna with mobility challenges. For more information on this service, email DOH.BHAvaccinepod@doh.hawaii.gov

On Big Island

Tuesday, March 16 at Edith Kanaka‘ole Stadium in Hilo

Kupuna age 70 and older can register by calling 808-300-1120

On Maui

Saturday, March 20 at UH Maui College in Kahului

Those interested can inquire about eligibility by calling 808-984-3780

On Kauai

Monday, March 15 and Monday, March 22 at the Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall in Lihue.

Appointments are available for anyone who has received an email from the DOH’s Kauai District Health Office regarding how to schedule their appointment. For more information about the vaccine or their eligibility, click here.

Hawaii is receiving a growing number of the vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna. Research shows all three products offer effective protection against COVID-19.