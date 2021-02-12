Here’s how you can celebrate Chinese New Year during the COVID-19 pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kung Hee Fat Choy! Friday, Feb. 12, is Chinese New Year.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced some changes, you can still celebrate the year of the ox.

The Hawaii Theatre Center will be holding virtual activities, performances and demonstrations all month long.

A traditional Chinese lion dance will kick off the festivities at 7 p.m. on Feb. 12, which will be live streamed.

Other events include Chinese calligraphy, a dumpling demonstration and a Chinese music and opera performance.