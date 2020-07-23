Here’s a look at the University of Hawaii in the fall 2020 semester

MANOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A lot of planning and protocols are being implemented within the eight University of Hawaii campuses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The university released more details on Wednesday, July 22, on how it plans to reopen for the fall 2020 semester.

Some of those plans include requiring face coverings when indoors, doing daily check-ins on a UH app or web form that monitors COVID-19 symptoms, and practicing physical distancing.

The school plans to launch an updated website with frequently asked questions for students, faculty and staff, and campus visitors. More announcements on that will come at a later date.

How will classes look like?

According to the university, over 70 percent of the courses offered in the upcoming semester were adjusted for physical distancing requirements. Affected courses were either moved entirely online or to a combination of online and in-person classes.

Utilizing 167 general use classrooms, 3,344 courses were scheduled into the following formats for the fall 2020 semester:

54 percent online

23 percent in-person (physically present in a classroom or other education space)

23 percent hybrid (combination of in-person and online instruction)

There have also been slight changes to amenities on campus.

Dining and services have taken a hit, as seating will be limited. Self-serve drink stations will also no longer be available.

Study areas like Hamilton Library and Sinclair Student Success Center will be open but everyone will need to follow COVID-19 procedures and wear a mask.

As for the Warrior Recreation Center, it will reopen in the fall semester. However, face masks and social distancing requirements will also be implemented. Also included is a reduction in the maximum capacity for the facility at any given time.

Even student residents have been impacted by social distancing requirements.

Bed spaces have been reduced by about 30 percent for social distancing. Arrangements are being made for a suitable off-campus location for residents to self isolate if they test positive for COVID-19. The university says that it will pay for any costs for the off-campus location that will include meals, regular check-ins, and staff support.

Custodial staff will also continue to regularly clean high-touch surface areas such as elevator buttons, door handles, and faucets.

All students and staff must self-report to University Health Services Mānoa when they are symptomatic or have tested positive for COVID-19. The university will then help with quarantine or isolation, contact-tracing, communication, and facility disinfection.

Latest Stories on KHON2