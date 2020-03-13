What’s canceled, postponed, suspended, closed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Concern over global pandemic COVID-19 are impacting events, locations and even schools in the state of Hawaii.
What is canceled
- 26th Annual Honolulu Festival
- 12th annual Art at the Capitol was supposed to be held on Friday, April 3
- 2020 Merrie Monarch Festival was supposed to take place on April 12-18
- Waikiki Aquarium’s 116th birthday celebration was scheduled for March 21
- St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Salt at Our Kakaako
- Mayor’s Track Meet on Kauai
- All private parties, community events, camping, indoor sporting events, and any gatherings of more than 100 people (including private parties) on/or in any Kauai County facility will be canceled beginning March 16 for up to 60 days
- John Prine Concert at Blaisdell Concert Hall
- Kona Community Policing HONOUR Project
- 2020 East Honolulu Food & Wine Festival
- Kaimuki High School annual fundraiser was scheduled for Saturday, March 21
- East Honolulu Food & Wine Festival was scheduled for April 25
- PCC’s 2nd Annual AgDay
- PCC’s 28th Annual World Fireknife Championship
- Maui Ukulele Lending Program Launch
- 2020 Iolani Fair
- PAʻI Foundationʻs two-day Native Artist Professional Development (NAPD) Training
- Honolulu Fire Department will not participate in community events, provide fire safety presentations, or host museum tours
- i9 Sports Honolulu: Remaining Winter season games for flag football, soccer, t-ball, and basketball
- Hawaii Baptist Academy Fun Fair was scheduled for April 4
- Kahuku High School Junior-Senior Prom, Kailua High School Junior and Senior Proms, Kapolei High School Junior Prom
- Diana Ross concert originally scheduled for May 9-11 on Oahu and Maui
- Kailua USPS Passport Fair
- World Surf League is canceling or postponing all events through May
- Shinnyo-En Floating Lantern Ceremony was supposed to be May 25, 2020 to be held in 2021
- All Catholic masses until March 31 according to Reverend Larry Silva, Bishop of Honolulu
- John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM) Match Day was scheduled for Friday, March 20
- 2020 Rotary International Convention
- Waikiki Spam Jam
- 41st annual Pan-Pacific Festival in Waikiki was scheduled from June 12 to 14
What is postponed
- The 13th Festival of the Pacific Arts and Culture (FESTPAC)
- Mariah Carey announced on March 3 that her concert at Neal S. Blaisdell Arena on March 10 will be postponed to Saturday, November 28.
- 28th Annual Filipino Fiesta
- 8th Annual Flores de Mayo
- Kamehameha Schools Kapalama Kai Street Fest
- 3rd Annual Noodle Fest has been postponed to Summer 2020
- Prince Kuhio Parade and Hoolaulea
- Annual Education Week at the Hawaii State Capitol
- 2020 Hapalua, Hawaii’s Half Marathon
- Kapuuola Hula Festival
- TLC Hawaii Concert, according to the group they are looking forward to a future concert date in 2021
- USO Hawaii’s 3rd annual Tribute to the Troops
- All K-PAL and community relations events
- 10th Annual Leeward Music Festival has been postponed until October 24
- All ceremonies at Punchbowl, interment services and visitation remain open
- Monster X Tour at Aloha Stadium was scheduled for April 25, May 2
- Cherry Blossom Festival Ball, postponed no later than June 30
- Hawaii Theatre shows and events previously scheduled for March and April are being rescheduled to dates later in the year
- Lea Salonga 2020 North American Tour (Honolulu included)
- Island 98.5 Birthday Bash (Now scheduled at July 24 and 25)
- Ms. Lauryn Hill Miseducation Tour (Now at September 19)
- Kawaii Kon 2020, expected to have Kawaii Kon and Comic Con Hawaii in August 7 to August 9, 2020
What is suspended
- All Spring 2020 semester University of Hawaii athletic events
- Kamehameha Schools’ Song Contest
- Lanakila Pacific is suspending all group recreational services of its Lanakila Kupuna Wellness Centers at all three locations: Wahiawa District Park, Waianae District Park and West Loch Village — beginning March 16
- All correctional facilities will suspend inmate personal visits, effective March 13
- Tours to Kalaupapa National Historical Park
- The Hawaii High School Athletic Association (HHSAA) in conjunction with its member leagues – the (BIIF), (ILH), (KIF), (MIL), (OIA) — all interscholastic competition will be suspended indefinitely, effective March 16
- Manoa Youth Baseball League
- All public events at the Hawaii State Capitol, Hawaii State Art Museum, Washington Place, and other facilities that the Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS) manages
- Hawaii Kai Baseball League
- The Maunakea Visitor Information Station (VIS) on Hawaiʻi Island will suspend operations starting Sunday March 15
- The UH 10-campus system announced that large, university-sponsored public events
- Manoa Experience: April 4—UH Manoa campus
- UH Admitted Student Receptions:
- March 22—Merrimanʻs Waimea; Waimea, Hawaii
- March 29—Kauai Marriott Resort; Lihue, Kauai
- March 29—King Kamehameha Golf Club; Wailuku, Maui
- April 14— Hawaii Prince Hotel Waikiki
- April 22—Hawaii Prince Hotel Waikiki
- Manoa Scholar-to-Scholar Day: April 17— UH Manoa campus
- UH Scholarship Brunch: April 18— Waikiki Beach Marriott
- Iolani School has suspended all on-campus academic operations
- Aloha Stadium events, including Swap Meet until May 14
- All Ice Palace programs
- Kīlauea Point National Wildlife Refuge suspends public visitation
- Girl Scouts of Hawai’i has suspended Girl Scout Cookie Booths
What is closed
- John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM), Willed Body Memorial Service on April 4, 2020
- Hawaii State Capitol Public Access Room will be closed in-person until March 18
- KCC Farmers Market, effective March 14 until April 13
- Polynesian Cultural Center, effective March 16 until April 30
- Iolani School campus will be closed to just faculty, staff, and students. Visitors will not be allowed on campus for events, including athletic events and also to the Calder Quartet masterclass. This is effective March 13
- Hawaii Children’s Discovery Center, effective March 15-30
- Hawaii State Art Museum, effective March 16
- Kawaiahao Church (60-day closure)
- Kauai County facilities, exclusions included
- All eight Sunshine Markets on Kauai, effective March 16
- Maui County public facilities will be closed for the next 30 days, effective March 14. This is excluding beach parks and the Waiehu Golf Course.
- Maui County community centers will close March 16
- First Hawaiian Bank Pearlridge branch March 16
- Sea Life Park, effective March 17
- Hawaiian Electric payment centers, effective March 18
- Maunakea visitor center
- Catholic Charities Hawaii’s Lanakila Multi-purpose Senior Center, effective March 17
- Social Security offices are closed for in-person service, effective March 17; phone and online services remain available
- 24 Hour Fitness, all locations
- Pearl Harbor National Memorial
- All Macy’s stores until March 31
- Iolani Palace, starting March 18 until further notice
- Consolidated Theaters, starting March 17 until further notice
- Department of Land and Natural Resources facilities until “coronavirus is no longer a threat”
- All state parks, monuments, waysides, lookouts, historical sites and recreation areas on Oahu and Kauai, as well as 13 state parks on Maui, Hawaii Island and Molokai until “coronavirus is no longer a threat”
- Palolo Chinese Home’s Senior Day Care Center closed 5:30 p.m. Friday, Mar. 20
- Hana Highway (Route 360) between Kaupakalua Road and Hana Town is restricted to local traffic until further notice beginning March 18
- Maui Ocean Center. effective March 18
- Hawaii Theatre closed the remainder of March and all of April
- All Regal theatres
- All Department of Taxation offices
- All city parks, city pools, municipal golf courses, and the Honolulu Zoo until April 30
- Hanauma Bay
- Blaisdell Center
- Kāhala Nui will temporarily close Live Well at Iwilei, its licensed daycare program for seniors, beginning Friday, March 20, 2020. All Live Well at Iwilei staff will be reassigned to Kāhala Nui.
- Wet n Wild
- Hawaiian Mission Houses
- Ice Palace
- Forever 21 (The store has locations in Ala Moana Center, Pearlridge Center, and Ka Makana Alii)
- LUSH Cosmetics
- Hollister and Abercrombie & Fitch
- Apple (The store has locations in Waikiki, Ala Moana Center and Kahala)
- Sephora
- Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret
- Old Navy, effective March 19
- Bloomingdale’s
- Norstrom
- Anthropologie
- Urban Outfitters
- Fossil, until March 28
- Footlocker, effective March 17 through March 31
- Gap
- H&M, effective March 17 until April 2
- J.Crew, until March 28
- Lululemon, effective March 16 through March 27
- Maui Humane Society
- Aēsop
- ALDO
- Alexander McQueen
- All Saints
- Aloha Confectionery
- Ann Taylor
- Balenciaga
- Banana Republic
- Bally
- Bare Minerals
- Ben Bridge Timeworks
- Big Island Candies
- Ben Bridge Jeweler
- The Body Shop
- Huge Boss
- Brandy Melville
- Brighton Collectables
- Box Lunch
- Bottega Venetta
- Brunello Cucinelli
- Bulgari
- Burberry
- Cartier
- CELINE
- CH Carolina Herrera
- Dior
- Diptyque
- Disney Store
- Emporio Armani
- Escada
- Fendi
- Gianvito Rossi Milano
- Hermès
- Hope And Henry
- La Perla
- Longines
- Louis Vuitton
- Lucky Strike Social
- Manaola Hawaii
- Microsoft
- Miu Miu
- Moncler
- Morphe
- Neiman Marcus
- The North Face
- Omega
- Pierre Marcolini
- Planet Fitness
- REDValentino
- Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH
- Salvatore Ferragamo
- Samsonite
- St. John (Store)
- Swatch
- Tiffany & Co.
- T-Mobile
- Tod’s
- Tommy Bahama
- Tory Burch
- Tory Sport
- Uniqlo
- Valentino
- Van’s Off the Wall
- Zara
- Kolowalu Parks on Queen Street
- Waikele Premium Outlets
- Dole Plantation, effective March 20
- DOLPHIN STAR, until April 1
- Rock-A-Hula, until April 1
- STAR OF HONOLULU, until April 1
- Aja
- Poke & Box
- Manna Myan
- Zagu
- Island Crepes
- Rainbow Burrito
- Honolulu Sushi
- Honolulu Cookie Company
- All libraries in the Hawaii State Public Library System
- Ito Health Care Group facilities — Oahu Care Facility, Kulana Malama, Malama Adult Day Care, and Pearl City Nursing Home will be closed to the public. No visitors allowed.
- Hale Koa Hotel
- County of Maui offices
- Ice Palace
- Ko Olina Resort will close its hotels effective March 24 — this includes Four Seasons Resorts, Disney Aulani property, Ko Olina Golf Club, Ko Olina Marina, resort activities, wedding chapels, lagoon beaches, bathrooms, and parking lots.
How COVID-19 concerns have impacted schools in Hawaii
- The University of Hawaii will transition to online classes, which will be effective starting on Monday, March 23. Commencement ceremonies for all 10 campuses has been canceled.
- Chaminade University will transition to online classes on March 30, classes will be taught using a distance format for two weeks through April 10.
- Iolani School announced the cancellation of school-related travel. Iolani School campus will also be closed to just faculty, staff, and students. Visitors will not be allowed on campus for events, including athletic events and also to the Calder Quartet masterclass. This is effective March 13.
- Mid-Pacific Institute closes campus March 17 to April 12, online education starts April 1, campus re-opens April 13
- Punahou School has suspended “all school-related travel to and from Level 2 and Level 3 countries until the CDC lowers its travel advisory to Level 2. All programs related to Level 2 and Level 3 countries are also suspended until the CDC lowers its travel advisory to Level 1. This includes summer school enrollment and campus visits by visitors from these countries,” the school said in a statement.
- As of March 13, the Department of Education says that there are no current plans to close schools or move classes online following spring break. “The Department understands that the decision to close schools would be made only after serious consideration due to its far-reaching impacts and tremendous community disruption.”
- The DOE has extended Spring Break for all public and charter schools until March 30
- The DOE advises school events with 100 or more people are not supposed to take place after March 16.
- The DOE will close its offices except for essential functions tarting March 19; schools will close March 30. Employee return dates will be staggered. Students are anticipated to return to school April 7.
- Iolani School has suspended all on-campus academic operations and will transition to online classes.
- St. Ann School and Kamehameha Schools Kapalama have moved up their spring break
- Saint Louis School spring break started March 16, extended until March 27, classes start March 30
- La Pietra extends spring break until March 31, online classes April 1-12, students return April 13
- Hawaii Baptist Academy spring break until March 31, online learning April 1-9, classes resume April 13, campus closed March 18-April 12
- All Kamehameha Schools grades and locations start distance learning after spring break
- John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM) Match Day was scheduled for Friday, March 20, now canceled
- Le Jardin Academy Spring Break starts March 18 (three days earlier), distance learning begins March 30.
- Honolulu Waldorf School is extending its Spring Break through March 27, instruction will resume online March 30 through April 9 (April 10 is a school holiday). School will re-evaluate but hope to return on April 13.
The State Health Department released information and guidelines for schools and universities to review.
We will continue to add to this list as more occur.