What’s canceled, postponed, suspended, closed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Concern over global pandemic COVID-19 are impacting events, locations and even schools in the state of Hawaii.

What is canceled

26th Annual Honolulu Festival

12th annual Art at the Capitol was supposed to be held on Friday, April 3

2020 Merrie Monarch Festival was supposed to take place on April 12-18

Waikiki Aquarium’s 116th birthday celebration was scheduled for March 21

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Salt at Our Kakaako

Mayor’s Track Meet on Kauai

All private parties, community events, camping, indoor sporting events, and any gatherings of more than 100 people (including private parties) on/or in any Kauai County facility will be canceled beginning March 16 for up to 60 days

John Prine Concert at Blaisdell Concert Hall

Kona Community Policing HONOUR Project

2020 East Honolulu Food & Wine Festival

Kaimuki High School annual fundraiser was scheduled for Saturday, March 21

East Honolulu Food & Wine Festival was scheduled for April 25

PCC’s 2nd Annual AgDay

PCC’s 28th Annual World Fireknife Championship

Maui Ukulele Lending Program Launch

2020 Iolani Fair

PAʻI Foundationʻs two-day Native Artist Professional Development (NAPD) Training

Honolulu Fire Department will not participate in community events, provide fire safety presentations, or host museum tours

i9 Sports Honolulu: Remaining Winter season games for flag football, soccer, t-ball, and basketball

Hawaii Baptist Academy Fun Fair was scheduled for April 4

Kahuku High School Junior-Senior Prom, Kailua High School Junior and Senior Proms, Kapolei High School Junior Prom

Diana Ross concert originally scheduled for May 9-11 on Oahu and Maui

Kailua USPS Passport Fair

World Surf League is canceling or postponing all events through May

Shinnyo-En Floating Lantern Ceremony was supposed to be May 25, 2020 to be held in 2021

All Catholic masses until March 31 according to Reverend Larry Silva, Bishop of Honolulu

John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM) Match Day was scheduled for Friday, March 20

2020 Rotary International Convention

Waikiki Spam Jam

41st annual Pan-Pacific Festival in Waikiki was scheduled from June 12 to 14

What is postponed

The 13th Festival of the Pacific Arts and Culture (FESTPAC)

Mariah Carey announced on March 3 that her concert at Neal S. Blaisdell Arena on March 10 will be postponed to Saturday, November 28.

28th Annual Filipino Fiesta

8th Annual Flores de Mayo

Kamehameha Schools Kapalama Kai Street Fest

3 rd Annual Noodle Fest has been postponed to Summer 2020

Annual Noodle Fest has been postponed to Summer 2020 Prince Kuhio Parade and Hoolaulea

Annual Education Week at the Hawaii State Capitol

2020 Hapalua, Hawaii’s Half Marathon

Kapuuola Hula Festival

TLC Hawaii Concert, according to the group they are looking forward to a future concert date in 2021

USO Hawaii’s 3rd annual Tribute to the Troops

All K-PAL and community relations events

10 th Annual Leeward Music Festival has been postponed until October 24

Annual Leeward Music Festival has been postponed until October 24 All ceremonies at Punchbowl, interment services and visitation remain open

Monster X Tour at Aloha Stadium was scheduled for April 25, May 2

Cherry Blossom Festival Ball, postponed no later than June 30

Hawaii Theatre shows and events previously scheduled for March and April are being rescheduled to dates later in the year

Lea Salonga 2020 North American Tour (Honolulu included)

Island 98.5 Birthday Bash (Now scheduled at July 24 and 25)

Ms. Lauryn Hill Miseducation Tour (Now at September 19)

Kawaii Kon 2020, expected to have Kawaii Kon and Comic Con Hawaii in August 7 to August 9, 2020

What is suspended

All Spring 2020 semester University of Hawaii athletic events

Kamehameha Schools’ Song Contest

Lanakila Pacific is suspending all group recreational services of its Lanakila Kupuna Wellness Centers at all three locations: Wahiawa District Park, Waianae District Park and West Loch Village — beginning March 16

All correctional facilities will suspend inmate personal visits, effective March 13

Tours to Kalaupapa National Historical Park

The Hawaii High School Athletic Association (HHSAA) in conjunction with its member leagues – the (BIIF), (ILH), (KIF), (MIL), (OIA) — all interscholastic competition will be suspended indefinitely, effective March 16

Manoa Youth Baseball League

All public events at the Hawaii State Capitol, Hawaii State Art Museum, Washington Place, and other facilities that the Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS) manages

Hawaii Kai Baseball League

The Maunakea Visitor Information Station (VIS) on Hawaiʻi Island will suspend operations starting Sunday March 15

The UH 10-campus system announced that large, university-sponsored public events

Manoa Experience: April 4—UH Manoa campus

UH Admitted Student Receptions: March 22—Merrimanʻs Waimea; Waimea, Hawaii March 29—Kauai Marriott Resort; Lihue, Kauai March 29—King Kamehameha Golf Club; Wailuku, Maui April 14— Hawaii Prince Hotel Waikiki April 22—Hawaii Prince Hotel Waikiki

Manoa Scholar-to-Scholar Day: April 17— UH Manoa campus

UH Scholarship Brunch: April 18— Waikiki Beach Marriott

Iolani School has suspended all on-campus academic operations

Aloha Stadium events, including Swap Meet until May 14

All Ice Palace programs

Kīlauea Point National Wildlife Refuge suspends public visitation

Girl Scouts of Hawai’i has suspended Girl Scout Cookie Booths

What is closed

How COVID-19 concerns have impacted schools in Hawaii

The University of Hawaii will transition to online classes, which will be effective starting on Monday, March 23. Commencement ceremonies for all 10 campuses has been canceled.

Chaminade University will transition to online classes on March 30, classes will be taught using a distance format for two weeks through April 10.

Iolani School announced the cancellation of school-related travel. Iolani School campus will also be closed to just faculty, staff, and students. Visitors will not be allowed on campus for events, including athletic events and also to the Calder Quartet masterclass. This is effective March 13.

Mid-Pacific Institute closes campus March 17 to April 12, online education starts April 1, campus re-opens April 13

Punahou School has suspended “all school-related travel to and from Level 2 and Level 3 countries until the CDC lowers its travel advisory to Level 2. All programs related to Level 2 and Level 3 countries are also suspended until the CDC lowers its travel advisory to Level 1. This includes summer school enrollment and campus visits by visitors from these countries,” the school said in a statement.

As of March 13, the Department of Education says that there are no current plans to close schools or move classes online following spring break. “The Department understands that the decision to close schools would be made only after serious consideration due to its far-reaching impacts and tremendous community disruption.”

The DOE has extended Spring Break for all public and charter schools until March 30

The DOE advises school events with 100 or more people are not supposed to take place after March 16.

The DOE will close its offices except for essential functions tarting March 19; schools will close March 30. Employee return dates will be staggered. Students are anticipated to return to school April 7.

Iolani School has suspended all on-campus academic operations and will transition to online classes.

St. Ann School and Kamehameha Schools Kapalama have moved up their spring break

Saint Louis School spring break started March 16, extended until March 27, classes start March 30

La Pietra extends spring break until March 31, online classes April 1-12, students return April 13

Hawaii Baptist Academy spring break until March 31, online learning April 1-9, classes resume April 13, campus closed March 18-April 12

All Kamehameha Schools grades and locations start distance learning after spring break

John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM) Match Day was scheduled for Friday, March 20, now canceled

Le Jardin Academy Spring Break starts March 18 (three days earlier), distance learning begins March 30.

Honolulu Waldorf School is extending its Spring Break through March 27, instruction will resume online March 30 through April 9 (April 10 is a school holiday). School will re-evaluate but hope to return on April 13.

The State Health Department released information and guidelines for schools and universities to review.

