Here are some Mother’s Day takeout ideas

Another big holiday for families and businesses is around the corner — Mother’s Day. And we’re seeing that this pandemic is not stopping many from celebrating moms. For restaurants, Mother’s Day is one of the busiest times of the year.

“Usually on a Mother’s Day, we have a line waiting out the door when we open and there’s a wait all the way until dinner,” said Chief Operating Officer Sean Santiago of Gyu-Kaku Hawaii.

But undoubtedly, this Mother’s Day will look very different. Hoping to be a part of the tradition, many restaurants are offering specials. Like at Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ, which is offering a 10-course menu for 2.

“Mother’s Day is the number one holiday for restaurants. Bigger than Christmas, bigger than Father’s Day, and this is going to be a tough one. But we try to put the best value together that we could,” said Santiago.

This special is available from Friday through Sunday. Ruby Tuesday is also offering a deal of premium ribeye and shrimp ahead of the weekend for those who want to start celebrating early.

“I think a lot of restaurants will do quite well to-go, especially maybe some of the finer dining. Ones that I know haven’t gotten as much to-go as normal,” said CEO of Ruby Tuesday Hawaii Rick Nakashima.

Here’s another sweet idea. Aloha Confectionery has combined flowers and dessert to make for the first time a Mother’s Day Cupcake Bouquet.

“Unexpectedly, we’re seeing a lot of people who are interested in ordering and I’m really happy,” said Manager Aness Song. “People have a hard time getting stuff done and I think this is a great way to show love to your mom.”

For this sweet treat, orders need to be made by Friday. And if you’re thinking about doing a Mother’s Day breakfast, Zippy’s Restaurants have got you covered but you also need to pre-order.

“We are getting quite a few orders for the breakfast platters, so I would take advantage of it as quickly as possible. That way you can sleep in on Mother’s Day but you can still get mom a breakfast that she deserves,” said Daniel Ito of Zippy’s Restaurant.

