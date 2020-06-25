Help is pouring in for Iolani Palace, donation campaign raises goal

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Help is pouring in for Iolani Palace.

Officials previously revealed that the palace is losing nearly $8,000 a day because of the lack of visitors.

On Tuesday, the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement launched a donation campaign. This campaign will be matching every dollar donated to the Friends of Iolani Palace. And only in less than 12 hours, its $15,000 goal was beaten.

The donation goal is now $35,000.

When matched, Iolani Palace could receive $70,000 of donations.

If you’d like to donate, click here.

