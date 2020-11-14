HECO publishes fundraising cookbook

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) published its new ‘Stay Home, Cook Rice — A Pandemic Limited Edition’ cookbook on Nov. 13 to raise funds for Aloha United Way, Maui United Way and Hawaii Island United Way.

The cookbook includes more than 160 recipes contributed by employees, retirees and their friends and family. Anyone will be able to whip up dishes such as baked sushi, pumpkin risotto, or Kalua chicken in the instant pot.

There are also some unique recipes in the book.

“We have a musubi with goteborg sausage on top. Somebody submitted a recipe for that. We have 20 instant pot recipes which were highly requested,” said HECO executive secretary Karen Garcia. “Easy one that has only three ingredients, you just slap it in there, turn it on, quick release and you’re done.”

The cookbook costs $14 each. To order, call 808-543-4601 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. except holidays, or visit the website here.