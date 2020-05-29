HECO halts rate increase on Oahu, looks to scale back prices instead

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric says that it will no longer seek to increase its rates on Oahu.

It filed an application with the Public Utility Commission in August, requesting a 4.1 percent increase in revenues to help pay for operating and capital costs.

But the company says that it’s committed to reducing the impact the pandemic has had on customers.

It’s begun a comprehensive three-year cost reduction program, with the goal of reducing costs by at least $25 million a year by the end of 2022.

