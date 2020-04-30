HECO extends service disconnection suspension to end of June

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric is extending its suspension of service disconnections to the end of June.

Customers should not worry about their power being shut off if they can’t pay their bill. And any threat of immediate disconnection should be treated as a scam.

HECO is also suspending work that would require outages and has scaled back on the meter reading. There is assistance for some customers who are having difficulty paying.

The Low-Income Home Emergency Assistance Program will provide up to a thousand dollars to eligible households.

Customers who are having difficulty paying their electric bill are urged to contact Customer Service so payment options and schedules can be arranged to help keep payments manageable. While customers will still be responsible for paying their electric bills, payment schedules and other options can help ease the financial challenges for those most affected by the COVID-19 situation.

The quickest way to start the process is to fill out and submit a Payment Arrangement Request Form at https://www.hawaiianelectric.com/customerserviceoptions.

Visit the appropriate agency website for more details: Honolulu Community Action Program (HCAP) www.hcapweb.org; Maui Economic Opportunity (MEO) www.meoinc.org; or Hawaii County Economic Opportunity Council (HCEOC) hceoc.net.

If you need assistance managing your energy costs during this time, Hawaii Energy is a trusted resource for tips and rebates to help offset the costs of energy-saving equipment and services. For more information, please visit https://hawaiienergy.com/tips or call (808) 537-5577.