HECO, Aloha United Way to offer utility bill assistance program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) and Aloha United Way are partnering to launch a Hawaii Utility Bill Assistance Program (HUBAP) to help qualifying families recover from financial hardship caused by the pandemic. Applications open on Monday, Feb. 8, at 8 a.m.

HUBAP is designed to assist Hawaii residents who have fallen behind on electric, water, sewer and gas bills. Those who meet eligibility requirements can receive one round of assistance funds up to $750 and the one-time allocation can be split among several utilities or paid towards one bill. The CEO of Aloha United Way said, the timely program is important to local families.

“Several of Hawai‘i’s assistance programs expired at the end of 2020, making this timely program all the more important for local families. As the pandemic stretches into this new year, the Hawai‘i Utility Bill Assistance Program will undoubtedly reduce some of the financial pressures for those whose incomes and personal situations have been affected.” John Frink, Aloha United Way President and CEO

Potential participants will be vetted through a process conducted by Aloha United Way on a first-come, first-served basis. Telephone, cell phone, cable and internet services will not be eligible for payment in the HUBAP.

A total of $2 million was pledged to the program from shareholders of HECO’s parent company, Hawaiian Electric Industries. Aloha United Way on Oahu is partnering with local chapters statewide to make the program available for qualifying customers on Oahu, Hawaii, Molokai, Lanai and Kauai.

HUBAP will launch on the Aloha United Way website at 8 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 8, and will be available until funds run out.

HECO suspended service disconnections for nonpayment through March 31, 2021, on Dec. 22, 2020.