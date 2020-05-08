‘Heartwarming’: This Safeway threw a graduation celebration for 5 Hawaii high school seniors

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Something very cool happened in the frozen foods section of the Moanalua Safeway store.

Three high school seniors who work at the store, and two more who are children of store employees, got their chance to walk and be celebrated.

“It was pretty interesting, I’m not gonna lie. But it was super cool for them to do something for the seniors especially with everything going on,” said Justin Basquez, Farrington Class of 2020.

“It was really cool and heartwarming. We didn’t really expect the managers would be putting on something like that for us,” said Trish Puiaoan, Moanalua Class of 2020.

The managers got the go-ahead from corporate headquarters in California.

And it didn’t take long for the local contingent to pull the plan together with the help of local customers and vendors.

“It was super fun because it was great to hang out with my coworkers and a lot of the regular customers were there so that was pretty fun as well,” said Justin.

“It was a really nice experience and I’m grateful that they included me. I don’t work there but my mom does. It was really great. It was something to do,” said Kaila Mahi, Moanalua Class of 2020.

Kaila’s mom, Kristi Mills said, “It was a once-in-a-lifetime thing and I’m very grateful to Albertson’s and Safeway for allowing her to be there and be a part of it.”

All the graduates knew initially was that something special was going to happen. They were simply told to dress nicely and come to the store.

“We kind of knew who is graduating and when we spoke to them you could just see your eyes light up. We knew we were doing the right thing,” said Safeway Moanalua Manager Deanne Data.

For these members of the Class of 2020, disappointment turned to joy. It was a walk they will always remember.

“It was the best experience that, you know. I cannot even express how thankful I am right now,” said Trish.

“Just want to say thank you very much. It hasn’t been an easy year for the 2020 graduates but in all the help that you guys put in for us graduates there is no other graduation that I would’ve wanted,” said Justin.

