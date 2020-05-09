Healthy Angel massage parlor searched

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The prosecuting attorney executed a search warrant at a massage parlor suspected of operating as a brothel on Friday.

The establishment, Healthy Angel, is located in Century Center at 1750 Kalakaua Avenue.

No one was arrested.

Evidence was collected to assist in the investigation.

The prosecuting attorney’s office said the investigation of Healthy Angel is part of a continuing effort to rid neighborhoods of illicit businesses.

Investigations are spurred by complaints from surrounding communities.

Concern about activities at Healthy Angel was heightened by the coronavirus pandemic. Conducting a business that promotes close personal contact can expose workers, customers, and the greater community.

All participating law enforcement took extra precautions by wearing personal protective equipment to guard against possible infection.

The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney has executed 17 search warrants at businesses advertising themselves as massage parlors or relaxation spas since Dwight Nadamoto became Acting Prosecuting Attorney 14 months ago. More than a dozen of those businesses have closed.

This is the second search warrant executed in Century Center this year. A search warrant was executed at Vanilla Spa in January.

Service providers from a nonprofit agency were on site to assist anyone who may have been identified as a victim of human trafficking.

The Honolulu Police Department, and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement Removal Operations for assisted in executing the search warrant.