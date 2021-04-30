Health officials urge Kauai residents to get vaccinated to curb community spread

People line up to get COVID-19 vaccinations in Lihue, Hawaii, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Courtesy: Caleb Jones / Associated Press)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Health officials are urging Kauai residents to get vaccinated as their daily COVID-19 case count rises.

Officials say there’s evidence of community spread and new variants.

“A vast majority of our current cases are residents, not visitors, and a majority of them are community-acquired,” Dr. Janet Berreman, Kaua‘i District Health Officer, said in a statement on April 30. “Earlier this month we detected two of the more easily transmitted virus variants on Kaua‘i, and we are now seeing very high levels of transmission within households and at worksites. Thankfully, fully vaccinated people are mostly avoiding both the disease and the need to quarantine.

According to Berreman, 17 out of 47 cases are residents under 18 years old.

“Children can get and spread this disease, and are not eligible for vaccine,” she said. “The best way to protect them is for everyone in their household age 16 and over to get a vaccine.”

Weekend or evening appointments are now available at select clinic locations. Residents can choose the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines based on the clinics.

If signing up for a two-dose vaccine, make both appointments at the same location to ensure you receive the same vaccine and that your doses are registered in the same system.

