HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports another COVID cluster from the Hawaii’s Finest Music Festival After Party at Moani Waikiki at the International Market Place.

It took place Dec.17 and Dec. 18.

Officials also identified a cluster linked to the music festival at the Bishop Museum on the same weekend.

If you attended either, you’re urged to get tested.